Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,860 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $24,202,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.85. 3,006,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,292. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $58.13 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.