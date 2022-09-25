Coin98 Price Tops $0.35 (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. Coin98 has a market cap of $42.61 million and $26.32 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004734 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000555 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $303.79 or 0.01625745 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00042151 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 121,944,444 coins. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.