Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,610,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Comcast by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 394,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Comcast by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,328,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $52,139,000 after purchasing an additional 153,178 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 27,448,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,258,800. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

