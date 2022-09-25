Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.74. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.