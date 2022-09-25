Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $846.22 Million

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound USD Coin has a market cap of $846.22 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound USD Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound USD Coin Profile

Compound USD Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 41,887,506,914 coins. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance.

Compound USD Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

