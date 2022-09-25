Connective Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.0% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $121.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,681,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

