Connective Portfolio Management LLC Invests $269,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of X. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in United States Steel by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 147,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in United States Steel by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 282,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

X traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,981,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,902,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.