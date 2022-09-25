Connective Portfolio Management LLC Invests $441,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Cameco by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cameco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,166,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 8,856,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

