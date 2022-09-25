Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.9% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,492,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,414,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average is $98.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The company has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

