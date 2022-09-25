Connective Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 47,385 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the quarter. Plug Power comprises approximately 3.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,263,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,820,978. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.