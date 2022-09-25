Contentos (COS) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.20 Million

Contentos (COS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Contentos has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $25.20 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,091.02 or 1.00044412 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058958 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011645 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00067078 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,500,067 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.