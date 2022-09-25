Contrasting Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 16.58% 8.43% 0.92% VersaBank 19.31% 7.20% 0.92%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and VersaBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 1 0 0 2.00 VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores currently has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 129.63%. Given Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is more favorable than VersaBank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and VersaBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $5.60 billion 0.54 $989.32 million $0.98 2.76 VersaBank $75.30 million 2.66 $17.80 million $0.63 11.57

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VersaBank beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; investment banking, including services relating to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions; mobile and online banking services; and bancassurance, insurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow services, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution services, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in equity investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and gas, agribusiness, and hospitality; and treasury operations. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

