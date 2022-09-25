Contrasting Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) & NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Vitru 9.59% 10.33% 4.68%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NaaS Technology and Vitru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vitru has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.10%. Given Vitru’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vitru is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and Vitru’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.40 -$38.99 million N/A N/A Vitru $116.98 million 3.86 $13.09 million $0.59 32.78

Vitru has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NaaS Technology.

Risk and Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitru has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vitru beats NaaS Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

