Contrasting Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) and Its Rivals

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) is one of 953 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Xilio Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xilio Therapeutics N/A -$75.80 million -0.13 Xilio Therapeutics Competitors $1.84 billion $245.47 million -3.91

Xilio Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Xilio Therapeutics. Xilio Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilio Therapeutics N/A -91.19% -45.94% Xilio Therapeutics Competitors -3,209.70% -160.71% -24.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Xilio Therapeutics Competitors 3112 13075 39289 634 2.67

Xilio Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 750.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.66%. Given Xilio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Xilio Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xilio Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Xilio Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a modified form of IL-2; XTX301, an IL-12 product candidate; and XTX401, an IL-15 product candidate that are masked with a protein domain to prevent binding activity until cleaved off by tumor microenvironment (TME)-associated proteases. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

