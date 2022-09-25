Convex CRV Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,493.00 (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. Convex CRV has a market cap of $243.11 million and $12,493.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex CRV coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00004507 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Convex CRV has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Convex CRV Coin Profile

Convex CRV launched on May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 283,000,884 coins. Convex CRV’s official website is www.convexfinance.com. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Convex CRV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex CRV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex CRV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

