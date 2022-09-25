COPS FINANCE (COPS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $523,610.00

COPS FINANCE (COPS) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, COPS FINANCE has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. COPS FINANCE has a market cap of $523,610.00 and $20,114.00 worth of COPS FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COPS FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $29.14 or 0.00153357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COPS FINANCE alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About COPS FINANCE

COPS FINANCE’s launch date was March 22nd, 2021. COPS FINANCE’s total supply is 18,000 coins. COPS FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @CopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COPS FINANCE is copsfinance.com.

COPS FINANCE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COPS Finance is a DeFi protocol and ecosystem that embodies the decentralized finance vision by allowing anybody with an internet connection to use DeFi services. COPS offers a completely stable and open DeFi experience, complete with audited smart contracts and an indomitable token lock system.COPS is an ERC20 Governance Token that is used in all of the COPS’ services. The token is deflationary, and the tokens assigned to Farming and Staking would be destroyed over time by the burning processes, leaving a total supply of 12350 tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPS FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPS FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COPS FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COPS FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COPS FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.