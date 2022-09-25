Cosmos Price Hits $14.21 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $14.21 or 0.00075342 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $661.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00091885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00031600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000281 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 310,011,914 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

