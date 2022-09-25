Cosmos Price Hits $14.21 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $14.21 or 0.00075342 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $661.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00091885 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00031600 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00019418 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002038 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002441 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007956 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009029 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 310,011,914 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.