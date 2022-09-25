Credit Suisse Group Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $50.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Alcoa Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:AA opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,013.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 523.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

