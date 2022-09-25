Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target Raised to CHF 6.60 at Royal Bank of Canada

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a CHF 4 price objective (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.66.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,676 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 5,527.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 664,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

