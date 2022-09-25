Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 4,600 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.90) price objective on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever to a buy rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price objective on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.53).

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,026.50 ($48.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a one year high of GBX 4,109.50 ($49.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £102.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,033.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,958.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,723.90.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 7,272.73%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

