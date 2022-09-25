Credits (CS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Credits has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $1.22 million and $40,801.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

