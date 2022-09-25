Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CROX opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.99. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.