Crust Network (CRU) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Crust Network (CRU) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $14.03 million and $721,886.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00147608 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crust Network is crust.network. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

