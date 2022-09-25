Crypton Price Tops $0.73 (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Crypton has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003880 BTC on major exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $4.99 million and $200,115.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypton Profile

Crypton was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. Crypton’s total supply is 6,811,802 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypton’s official website is u.is.

Buying and Selling Crypton

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypton is a breakthrough decentralized P2P ecosystem with no central server involved in data transmission or storage. Utopia is specifically designed to protect privacy of communication, confidentiality, and security of personal data. It was created for the privacy-conscious public who believe that privacy is paramount. With Utopia, users are able to bypass online censorship and firewalls, meaning that they are free to communicate with whoever they want whenever they want.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

