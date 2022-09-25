CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTO. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.7 %

CTO stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $355.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.75.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 119.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 934,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,677,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 934,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,677,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable acquired 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,767.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,778 shares of company stock worth $194,892. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at about $947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 235.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Further Reading

