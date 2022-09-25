CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $98.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

