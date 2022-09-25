DAD (DAD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $518,056.00

DAD (DAD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. DAD has a market capitalization of $32.74 million and approximately $518,056.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAD has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070836 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10829184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DAD

DAD’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology.”

