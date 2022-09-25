Daddy Doge Reaches One Day Volume of $37,912.00 (DADDYDOGE)

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Daddy Doge has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Daddy Doge has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $37,912.00 worth of Daddy Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Daddy Doge coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Daddy Doge

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. Daddy Doge’s total supply is 499,529,482,816,441 coins. Daddy Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Daddy Doge is daddydoge.finance.

Buying and Selling Daddy Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Daddy Doge is a deflationary DeFi token that takes a 9% tax from each buy and sell. This tax acts to benefit the project as a whole by putting 3% in the liquidity pool for a stable price floor, 3% proportionally reflected back to all holders of a DaddyDoge token and 3% added to a marketing/dev wallet to make sure that the project is able to succeed in the long term. Another large purpose of the tax is to decentivise large token holders from buying and selling quickly and damaging the price.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daddy Doge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daddy Doge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Daddy Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

