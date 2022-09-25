DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DATA (DTA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. DATA has a market capitalization of $53,907.00 and $183,954.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DATA has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070640 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10799164 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 1,314,940,479 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DATA

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol.Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

