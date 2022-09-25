Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.36.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8,736.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $378,374.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,892.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,052 shares of company stock worth $10,159,510 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 245.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $204,865,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $360,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

