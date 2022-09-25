DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 922,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. 30,917,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,631,547. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.