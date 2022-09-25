DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.08% of Danaher worth $140,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Danaher Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $265.27. 2,028,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.18 and a 200 day moving average of $270.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.