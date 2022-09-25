DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 675,629 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,629 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.78% of Caesars Entertainment worth $64,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of CZR stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 6,985,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,307. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. KeyCorp lowered Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

