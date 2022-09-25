DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 101,988 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,991,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,988 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $99,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT remained flat at $50.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,175 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

