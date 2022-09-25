DeGate Price Reaches $0.11 (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $15.95 million and $15,521.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,894,507 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeGate

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

