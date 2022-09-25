Deltec Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161,050 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up 1.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 78.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $41,726,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $29,114,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,887,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,679. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

