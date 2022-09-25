Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Concord Acquisition worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Concord Acquisition by 29.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Concord Acquisition by 130.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 129,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,913. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

