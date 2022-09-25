Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 129.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 289.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,785 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,057,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,938,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

