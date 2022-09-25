Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Boeing by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $185,091,000 after acquiring an additional 229,614 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE BA traded down $7.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.26. 8,927,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.