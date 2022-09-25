Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,829,000 after buying an additional 1,940,505 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 72.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,071,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after buying an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after buying an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,859,574,000 after buying an additional 116,794 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,186,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.65. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

