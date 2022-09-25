Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 364,987 shares during the period. EQT accounts for approximately 4.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of EQT worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in EQT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EQT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in EQT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EQT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

EQT stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,573,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

