Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. 30,917,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,631,547. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

