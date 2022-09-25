Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $50.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,669.88. 629,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,924.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,037.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.04 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

