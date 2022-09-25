Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,069,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Ocular Therapeutix comprises about 1.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 2.70% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of OCUL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.29. 659,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,115. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.