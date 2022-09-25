Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 85,117 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,117 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Garrett Motion Trading Down 6.0 %
GTX stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.95. 315,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $8.59.
Garrett Motion Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
