Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 85,117 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,117 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTX stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.95. 315,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 74.84% and a net margin of 10.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

