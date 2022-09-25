Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

