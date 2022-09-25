DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $84,654.28 and approximately $3.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on September 29th, 2021. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DFSocial Gaming is https://reddit.com/r/DFSocial_Gaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DFSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com.

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaming Throught eh blockchain:DFSocial is the gaming platform where anyone can earn even if you're not a gamer. Users can benefit from sponsoring skilled gamers and keep earning with Staking, Farming, Predictors and many more.On their platforms, any gamer will be able to monetize their skills in monthly organized tournaments. DFSocial Gaming currently supports 10 of the most popular games: League of Legends, Brawl Stars, Valorant, Rocket League & FIFA, CS GO, Poker, Minecraft, Call of Duty, and Chess.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

