Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $5.66 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

