Digital Fitness Hits Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $179,206.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Fitness’ official website is 360wellness.io/defit.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fitness should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the exchanges listed above.

