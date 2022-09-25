Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,801,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,039,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,581,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

